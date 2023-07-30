Russian President Vladimir Putin reveals the reason for not attending BRICS summit, says ‘Don't think my presence…’1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:40 AM IST
Russian President Putin not attending BRICS summit in South Africa, says his presence in Russia is more important.
Russian President Vladimir Putin while attending a press conference on Saturday downplayed concerns regarding not attending the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The first in-person BRICS summit since the pandemic is scheduled to be held from August 22-24.
