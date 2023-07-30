South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the ICC and is bound by the court's decisions. The African country had indicated that it had no intention of arresting Putin if he attended the BRICS summit, but still pushed to avoid the controversy altogether. South Africa also has a history of defying ICC arrest warrants. In 2015, it had refused to execute an ICC arrest warrant against then-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during the African summit.