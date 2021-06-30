Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that he had received the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which jab he had taken.

The 68-year-old had received two Covid-19 vaccine shots in March and April. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is also around 90% effective against the Delta variant of Covid-19, the RIA news agency cited Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, as saying.

The shot was previously found by the researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of Covid-19.

Logunov said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on information from digital medical records and on vaccination records.

Meanwhile, Putin voiced hope today that Russia could avoid a nationwide lockdown amid a surge of new Covid-19 cases.

Speaking in a live call-in show, Putin said that decisions by local authorities in several regions who made vaccination mandatory for some workers should help contain the new wave of infections and avoid a lockdown.

Russia has struggled to cope with a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks that comes amid rather slow vaccination rates. Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a new daily record Wednesday, with the authorities reporting 669 new deaths.

Russia has been registering over 20,000 new coronavirus cases and around 600 deaths every day since last Thursday. On Wednesday, 21,042 new infects were recorded.

Russian officials have blamed the surge, which started in early June, on Russians' lax attitude toward taking necessary precautions, the growing prevalence of more infectious variants and laggard vaccination rates. Although Russia was among the first countries to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine, just over 15% of the population has received at least one shot.

Russia's coronavirus task force has reported more than 5.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the pandemic and 135,214 deaths.

Amid the surge, 18 Russian regions — from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the remote far-eastern region of Sakhalin — have made vaccinations mandatory this month for employees in certain sectors, such as government offices, retail, health care, education, restaurants and other service industries.

While reaffirming his position that vaccination should be voluntary, Putin emphasized that the decisions by local authorities were based on law and necessary to prevent tougher measures.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.