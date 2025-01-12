Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main priority ahead of his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump is ensuring that Ukraine never joins NATO, according to a recent news report. A former senior Kremlin official and another source familiar with Putin’s views told the Financial Times, as reported by New York Post, that Russia’s primary objective in talks with Trump will be security agreements that guarantee Ukraine’s exclusion from the military alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“[Putin] wants to change the rules of the international order so there are no threats to Russia," the former Kremlin official was quoted as revealing. “He is very worried about how the world will look after the war." The official also suggested that Trump, who has been critical of NATO, may be open to scaling back the alliance's presence in the region. “Trump wants to roll back NATO anyway," the official said, adding, “The world is changing, anything can happen."

Lavrov criticizes Trump's Ukraine plan Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on December 30, 2024, criticized proposals from Trump's team on the Ukraine conflict, calling them unacceptable. Lavrov rejected ideas to suspend hostilities and transfer responsibility to Europe, as well as proposals to delay Ukraine's NATO membership for 20 years and station peacekeepers. He reaffirmed Russia's firm stance against Ukraine joining NATO and warned that Trump would face significant bipartisan resistance in the US to easing tensions with Russia. Lavrov also dismissed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's peace efforts, stating Russia would not participate in any peace summit that presents ultimatums.

Trump and Putin ready to discuss war in Ukraine Both Putin and Trump have expressed interest in discussing ways to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump has publicly stated that his team is working to arrange a meeting after his inauguration on January 20, with the aim of ending the nearly three-year-long conflict.

“We have to get that war over," Trump told Republican governors at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday (January 9). “That’s a bloody mess," he added, acknowledging the devastation caused by the war.

Zelensky's view: NATO membership crucial for Ukraine's survival Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly emphasised that NATO membership is essential for Ukraine's survival and could bring an end to the "hot stage" of the war. In a recent interview, Zelenskyy described President-elect Trump as "strong and unpredictable," qualities that he believes could help bring an end to the conflict.

“I believe [Trump] is strong and unpredictable. I would very much like President Trump’s unpredictability to be directed primarily toward the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said. He expressed optimism that the war could end quickly if Trump takes a firm stance on the matter. “The ‘hot’ stage of the war can end quite quickly if Trump is strong in his position," Zelensky added.

Trump’s promise: To stand with Ukraine Trump has consistently promised that he will not abandon Ukraine in its battle against Russia. He has suggested that the conflict could be resolved before he takes office.