Vladimir Putin's hands turn purple during a meeting with Cuban president2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 02:09 PM IST
- In a video, Russian President Vladimir Putin can be seen looking uncomfortable and tightly gripping with his hand a chair
Reports over the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin have surfaced after he met with a Cuban leader. According to several English dailies, Putin appeared to be clutching his chair with purple hands during the meeting with the Cuban head of state, Miguel Díaz-Canel y Bermúdez.