Russia-Ukraine war: Putin says he’ll meet Zelensky — but only at ‘final phase’ of talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (June 19) that he is willing to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — but only at the “final phase” of any negotiations.

“So as not to sit there and divide things up endlessly, but to put an end to it,” Putin told international journalists during a media briefing in St. Petersburg.

The comment came amid intensified Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and growing global concerns that diplomatic efforts are losing momentum. However, Putin’s broader tone remained defiant, casting doubt on the sincerity of any peace overtures.

Claims of ‘military targets’ despite civilian deaths Putin reiterated that Russian forces were focusing attacks on Ukrainian defense infrastructure.

“The strikes were carried out against military industries, not residential quarters,” he claimed.

The statement comes just days after a missile strike collapsed a residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, killing 23 people.

Warnings to Germany and the West Putin also warned Germany against delivering long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, saying it would risk dragging Berlin into direct confrontation with Moscow.

“Our troops are advancing along the entire line of contact,” he said. “If [Ukraine] fail[s] to agree [to Russia’s terms], the situation could change for the worse.”

Putin praises Trump, questions Zelensky’s legitimacy Echoing previous statements, Putin questioned President Zelensky’s legitimacy. He also endorsed Donald Trump’s approach to the conflict, saying:

“If Trump had been the president, the conflict indeed might not have erupted.”

Zelensky urges global pressure on Russia after deadliest attack on Kyiv A devastating Russian missile strike on a Kyiv apartment building that killed 28 people and injured 142 has prompted renewed calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for the international community to increase pressure on Moscow.

The strike, which occurred early Tuesday, hit multiple locations across Ukraine’s capital, with the deadliest damage concentrated in the Solomianskyi district, where a missile collapsed a nine-story residential building, killing 23 people at that site alone.

“This attack is a reminder to the world that Russia rejects a ceasefire and chooses killing,” Zelenskyy said during a visit to the wreckage on Thursday, where he was joined by top officials, including presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

Russia launches air barrage The strike was part of a broader wave of aerial assaults. Overnight on Wednesday, Russia launched 104 Shahed and decoy drones across Ukraine. According to Ukraine’s air force, 88 were intercepted, jammed, or disappeared from radar, while others reached their targets.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles in what President Zelensky called “one of the biggest bombardments of the war.” The attack overwhelmed Ukraine’s air defenses, causing widespread destruction and casualties.

Kyiv Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko confirmed the toll on Thursday, calling it the capital’s deadliest attack in 2025.

"Manipulations," Ukraine says Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded sharply to Russia’s claims of openness to peace, calling them “manipulations.” In a post on X, Sybiha wrote: “It has been exactly 100 days since Ukraine unconditionally accepted the US peace proposal to completely cease fire... 100 days of Russia escalating terror against Ukraine rather than ending it.”