Russian President Vladimir Putin open to meeting Donald Trump, hails diplomatic talks in Riyadh

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump but emphasized the need for proper preparation to ensure a productive discussion.

“I would like to have a meeting, but it needs to be prepared so that it brings results,” Putin said in televised remarks, adding that he would be "pleased" to meet Trump.

He also praised recent talks between senior Russian and US officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, highlighting an agreement to restore strained diplomatic relations.

Additionally, Putin noted that Trump has acknowledged the resolution of the Ukraine conflict may take longer than he initially anticipated.