Russian President Vladimir Putin open to meeting Donald Trump, hails diplomatic talks in Riyadh

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his eagerness to meet with US President Donald Trump, stressing the need for thorough preparation to ensure productive discussions. In his televised remarks, Putin praised recent diplomatic talks between Russian and US officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published19 Feb 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Vladimir Putin also praised recent talks between senior Russian and US officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, highlighting an agreement to restore strained diplomatic relations. (Photo by SAUL LOEB and Kristina Kormilitsyna / various sources / AFP)(AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump but emphasized the need for proper preparation to ensure a productive discussion.

“I would like to have a meeting, but it needs to be prepared so that it brings results,” Putin said in televised remarks, adding that he would be "pleased" to meet Trump.

He also praised recent talks between senior Russian and US officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, highlighting an agreement to restore strained diplomatic relations.

Additionally, Putin noted that Trump has acknowledged the resolution of the Ukraine conflict may take longer than he initially anticipated.

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 08:14 PM IST
