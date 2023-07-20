Russian President Vladimir Putin to skip BRICS summit in South Africa due to arrest threat. Details here1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa next month. He will join the summit virtually, while other leaders will attend in person.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in South Africa next month. Putin will be the only BRICS leader to attend the summit virtually while all other leaders will join the event in person in South Africa.
