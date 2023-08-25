Russian President Vladimir Putin to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi; Here's why2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 04:05 PM IST
This will be second big international event Vladimir Putin is skipping as earlier he missed the BRICS 15th Summit in Johannesburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. This will be the another big international event Vladimir Putin is skipping as earlier he missed the BRICS 15th Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, and addressed the event virtually. In the BRICS 15th Summit the Russian delegation was led by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.