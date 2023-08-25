Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. This will be the another big international event Vladimir Putin is skipping as earlier he missed the BRICS 15th Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, and addressed the event virtually. In the BRICS 15th Summit the Russian delegation was led by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Kremlin spokesperson added that the Russian President is not planning to visit India for the G20 summit as now his main emphasis will be the “special military operation."

The development is significant as the G20 event will be attended by major leaders of Western countries including US President Joe Biden, and French President Emmanuel Macron, etc. who have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The G20 Leader's Summit in New Delhi will be the second consecutive G20 summit the Russian President has chosen to skip since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Earlier, he stayed away from the G20 Summit 2022 in Bali, Indonesia and during the 2014 annexation of Crimea, Vladimir Putin didn't attend the G20 summit.

Why Vladimir Putin is skipping G20 Summit?

Geo-political experts have pointed out that the Russian President is shying away from international events especially if they include Western leaders as he doesn't want to engage in a direct faceoff with the leaders of those countries.

Professor Harsh V. Pant Vice President of studies and Foreign Policy at Observer Research Foundation told Livemint that the decision is symbolic of Russia's isolation on the global stage as Vladimir Putin is not able to visit even friendly nations now. He added that the Russian administration is avoiding public humiliation in the aftermath of Ukraine's invasion.

Moreover, the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin denotes that not everything is fine with Russia's internal security and President Vladimir Putin may have certain doubts about his own security.

Vladimir Putin is attracting fresh criticism for the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin with leaders around the world connecting the death with Yevgeny Prigozhin's short-lived mutiny against the Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin spokesperson has rejected all such claims and said “Western speculations about Kremlin role in Wagner plane crash is a complete lie."

New Delhi is in full preparation mode for the G20 Summit which will be organised from 9 and 10 September at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.