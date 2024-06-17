Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea on June 18-19; US embassy reacts

  • Earlier in September 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended an invite to Putin during a visit to Russia's Far East.

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with service members as part of the 'Time of Heroes' programme, which aims to integrate veterans into high-ranking public positions, in Solnechnogorsk in the Moscow region on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin meets with service members as part of the ’Time of Heroes’ programme, which aims to integrate veterans into high-ranking public positions, in Solnechnogorsk in the Moscow region on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Alexander KAZAKOV / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to visit North Korea on 18-19 June, aiming to underscore Moscow's burgeoning partnership with the reclusive nuclear-armed state, reported Reuters on 17 June.

Earlier in September 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended an invite to Putin during a visit to Russia's Far East. Since July 2020, Putin has not visited Pyongyang.

"At the invitation of the Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin will pay a friendly state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on June 18-19," Reuters quoted the Kremlin as saying.

Putin will visit Vietnam on 19-20 June after concluding his North Korean visit, the Kremlin said.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has gone out of its way to publicise the renaissance of its relationship with North Korea. This move has sparked an alarm among the United States and its allies in Europe and Asia.

According to details, Putin is is expected to meet Vietnam's new president, To Lam, and other leaders during the two-day visit to Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. embassy in Hanoi stated that Putin should not get a platform to promote his war of aggression.

"No country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalise his atrocities," Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the U.S.

"If he is able to travel freely, it could normalize Russia's blatant violations of international law," the spokesperson added. 

In March 2023, The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. However, Vietnam, Russia and the US are not members of the ICC.

With agency inputs. 

 

