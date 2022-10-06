Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it is "hard to say" whether the military's territorial advances have raised the likelihood of nuclear war. However, the president of Ukraine is certain that his Russian President Vladimir Putin would not endure such an uptick in hostilities. Zelenskyy was speaking at the Lowy Institute, a global think tank, via video link.

Putin has threatened to deploy nuclear weapons without hesitation to prevent Ukraine from regaining control of the Moscow-occupied territory. Ukraine's forces earlier reclaimed territory that Russia had illegally invaded last week.

Zelenskyy was questioned whether Putin had sufficient authority over the Russian offensive to order a nuclear strike. According to the Ukrainian president, the Russians struggled to maintain control over everything that occurred in their nation, just as they were unable to do so on the battlefield.

Putin, according to Zelenskyy, is aware that the world will never forgive a Russian nuclear strike. I am convinced that the Russian president is aware of the fact that, following the use of nuclear weapons, he would no longer be able to "preserve his life," as Zelensky put it.

Vladimir Putin has stated that, despite the present circumstances, Russia has "great respect" for the people of Ukraine. On October 5, Putin spoke to a live-streamed gathering of teachers. Putin said he expected things to stabilise in the four Ukrainian districts that are partially under Russian authority.

Attacks by Ukraine on Russian forces in Kherson have increased recently, with an emphasis on the region's logistical and transportation infrastructure.

On the map, Russia's line of control on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Ukrainian province of Kherson had been shifted 25 kilometres south to a line extending westward from the riverfront town of Dudchany.