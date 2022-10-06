OPEN APP
Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t survive nuclear war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In this photo released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (AP)Premium
In this photo released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (AP)
 2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 10:04 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was speaking at the Lowy Institute via video link.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it is "hard to say" whether the military's territorial advances have raised the likelihood of nuclear war. However, the president of Ukraine is certain that his Russian President Vladimir Putin would not endure such an uptick in hostilities. Zelenskyy was speaking at the Lowy Institute, a global think tank, via video link.

Also Read: After suffering territorial losses to Ukrainian forces, Putin says Russia has ‘great respect’ for Ukraine

Putin has threatened to deploy nuclear weapons without hesitation to prevent Ukraine from regaining control of the Moscow-occupied territory. Ukraine's forces earlier reclaimed territory that Russia had illegally invaded last week.

Zelenskyy was questioned whether Putin had sufficient authority over the Russian offensive to order a nuclear strike. According to the Ukrainian president, the Russians struggled to maintain control over everything that occurred in their nation, just as they were unable to do so on the battlefield.

Also Read: Russia now officially owns 15% of Ukraine

Putin, according to Zelenskyy, is aware that the world will never forgive a Russian nuclear strike. I am convinced that the Russian president is aware of the fact that, following the use of nuclear weapons, he would no longer be able to "preserve his life," as Zelensky put it.

Vladimir Putin has stated that, despite the present circumstances, Russia has "great respect" for the people of Ukraine. On October 5, Putin spoke to a live-streamed gathering of teachers. Putin said he expected things to stabilise in the four Ukrainian districts that are partially under Russian authority.

Also Read: S Jaishankar on Russia-Ukraine: India on side of those who…

Attacks by Ukraine on Russian forces in Kherson have increased recently, with an emphasis on the region's logistical and transportation infrastructure.

On the map, Russia's line of control on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the southern Ukrainian province of Kherson had been shifted 25 kilometres south to a line extending westward from the riverfront town of Dudchany.

