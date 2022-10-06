Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t survive nuclear war: Volodymyr Zelenskyy2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 10:04 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was speaking at the Lowy Institute via video link.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it is "hard to say" whether the military's territorial advances have raised the likelihood of nuclear war. However, the president of Ukraine is certain that his Russian President Vladimir Putin would not endure such an uptick in hostilities. Zelenskyy was speaking at the Lowy Institute, a global think tank, via video link.