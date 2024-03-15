Russian Presidential Election: Ballot boxes vandalised on first day of voting
Russian Presidential Election: Vladimir Putin is set to secure another six years in the Kremlin after a three-day vote he has cast as a show of Russians' loyalty
Russian Presidential Election: The first day of voting in Russia's presidential election was marred by acts of vandalism at polling stations Friday, with at least nine arrests for pouring dye into ballot boxes and arson attacks.
