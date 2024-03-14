Putin addressed the nation ahead of federal elections eight times--in 2000, 2004, 2016, and 2018 (twice before the presidential election and after announcing their results), in 2021

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday urged the nation to take part in the upcoming presidential election on March 15-17 saying that, ‘determination to go forward together’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The President said, as reported by the state news agency TASS reported, “We need to confirm our consolidation, our determination to go forward together. Each vote counts. That is why I am calling on you to realise your right to vote in the coming three days."

Putin addressed the nation ahead of federal elections eight times--in 2000, 2004, 2016, and 2018 (twice before the presidential election and after announcing their results), in 2021. And as per CNN, he is expected to quash all forms of opposition to take the office for the fifth term {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The CNN report also cited, with the death of imprisoned Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, it's fair to say Putin's political career has reached the president-for-life stage.

“His re-anointment lays bare an uncomfortable fact for Russia's future political stability," the report said and added, “The President and his circle have not made any visible preparations for a post-Putin era"

‘Early voting underway globally’ Meanwhile, early voting for Russia's presidential election is underway abroad. Speaking about it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "Early voting is underway. It has already taken place in 23 countries, and 29 election commissions are supervising it. As of March 12, more than 40,000 Russians have already voted," the diplomat said. "Voting is taking place without any serious incidents." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She added that local Russian officials were ready to provide any assistance at the first request of their fellow citizens.

The Russian Federation Council, or the Upper House of the Russian Parliament or Duma, officially scheduled the presidential election on March 17.

Putin is the longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. Even before Putin announced his candidacy, the Kremlin made it clear that it did not see any alternatives on the horizon to his system of one-man rule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!