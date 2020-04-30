Home > News > world > Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin reveals testing positive for Covid-19
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. (REUTERS)
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. (REUTERS)

Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin reveals testing positive for Covid-19

1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 10:47 PM IST Agencies

  • First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mikhail Mishustin's duties
  • Mikhail Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January

MOSCOW : Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin's duties.

Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.

During a video call, Vladimir Putin voiced hope that Mishustin would continue taking part in drafting policies to shore up the Russian economy, which has been hurt by the virus pandemic.

In Russia, the prime minister oversees the economy and answers to the president.

It was not immediately clear when Putin last met with Mishustin in person. The Russian president has minimized meetings and switched to holding video conferences with officials during the pandemic.

