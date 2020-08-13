Home >News >World >Russian region orders mass vaccination against bubonic plague
(Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg)

Russian region orders mass vaccination against bubonic plague

1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 04:12 PM IST AFP

  • The order was issued after Mongolia's health ministry said Wednesday that bubonic plague killed a man in the country's west
  • Public health officials earlier appealed to residents of the mountainous Tuva and Altai regions not to hunt or eat marmots

The head of a remote Russian region on Thursday said that herders and other residents of two districts on the border with Mongolia should be vaccinated against bubonic plague.

The order was issued after Mongolia's health ministry said Wednesday that bubonic plague killed a man in the country's west. It was the latest in a handful of cases to emerge there and in neighbouring China this year.

The leader of the Siberian region of Tuva, Sholban Kara-ool, said all residents of the region's two border districts, Ovyursky and Mongun-Taiginsky, should be inoculated.

The two districts are home to some 14,000 people.

"The disease is dangerous," the regional leader said in a statement calling for everyone over the age of two to be vaccinated and for a permanent stock of the vaccine.

Public health officials earlier appealed to residents of the mountainous Tuva and Altai regions not to hunt or eat marmots.

Bubonic plague is highly contagious and transmitted between animals and humans through the bite of infected fleas and contact with infected animals like marmots.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Russia has became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine. (AP)

Russia says its covid vaccine recommended for 18 to 60 years old, as of now

2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
A worker sprays disinfectant at a school in Inner Mongolia, where two people have died of the plague. (Reuters)

Chinese city issues warning after bubonic plague patient dies

1 min read . 09 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout