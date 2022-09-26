At least 13 people were killed while 20 others were wounded when an unidentified shooter entered and got into a school killing the guards and also killing some other children of the school. The incident occurred in the city of Izhevsk in Central Russia. After the shootings, the shooter also committed suicide and his body has been found by the police.

Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, informed in a video statement about an unidentified shooter getting into the school and killing 13 people including two guards of the school and some children. The 20 people injured also include some children.

The Interior Ministry of Russia also confirmed the reports and also informed that the shooter has been found and he shot himself dead before the police can get to him.

"The body of the man who opened fire has now been found by police. According to reports, he committed suicide. At the moment, there are 13 dead and around 20 injured by his actions," the ministry said on Telegram.

The school, in which children from Grade 1 to 11 were taught was evacuated and the area around it is fenced by the police. Currently, the police gave no information about the motives of the gunman.

Russia's Investigative Committee said in an online statement that “two guards, two teachers and five students were killed in the shooting in a school in Izhevsk." The death toll rose to 13 inlcuding 7 children.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000 people, is located in central Russia, west of the Ural Mountains, about 960 kilometers (596 miles) east of Moscow.

The school shootings came at a time when Russia is planning new offensives on Ukraine. The government has called up 3,00,000 reservists and people are getting notices to join the war. Several people have also fled to neighboring countries fearing the calls to join war. Russia is also facing tough economic sanctions by the west which is impacting its economy.