Russian school shooting: Death toll rises to 13, attacker dies by suicide2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 03:17 PM IST
A gunman has killed at least 13 people and wounded another 20 others in a school in central Russia
At least 13 people were killed while 20 others were wounded when an unidentified shooter entered and got into a school killing the guards and also killing some other children of the school. The incident occurred in the city of Izhevsk in Central Russia. After the shootings, the shooter also committed suicide and his body has been found by the police.