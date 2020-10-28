As the efforts for containing the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has grappled the world for months now by infecting over 44 million people and killed more than 1 million, a Russian scientist from Novosibirsk contracted Covid-19 twice for sake of experiment, says a report.

Alexander Chepurnov, professor of virology and an employee of the Novosibirsk Federal Research Center of Basic and Translational medicine, contracted the coronavirus twice for the sake of an experiment.

The scientists sought to find out, for how long the antibodies will protect him for repeat contraction of the disease, reported Russian news agency Tass.

"I spoke to the covid patients and realized that the exposure happens at certain period. In six months after the first case, I had confirmed covid once again," Chepurnov told TASS.

The scientist also went on to explain that he first contracted the virus in the early days of the pandemic, during a flight from France to Novosibirsk with a connection in Moscow. The disease was accompanied by characteristic symptoms and caused a pneumonia later. Post-recovery, he took a test that revealed the presence of covid antibodies.

Chepurnov conducted a second test in three months and discovered that the antibodies had disappeared. However, repeated infection did not happen despite his constant close contact with the coronavirus patients. The scientists decided to take covid tests with a certain period in a bid to determine for how long his immune system will continue to protect him from the virus; he faced the symptoms of the disease in about six month, with test confirming the infection.

"My conclusion is that the mankind will most likely be unable to obtain a herd immunity to the coronavirus. I was ready to contract the infection for the second time in order to clear the situation this way," Chepurnov said, as reported by Tass.

According to the scientist, the disappearance of the antibodies will prevent the people from developing a collective immunity. This, Chepurnov explained, may indicate that a one-time administration of the Russian coronavirus vaccine may be insufficient to maintain the immunity. According to the scientist, periodic vaccination may be much more efficient.

On Wednesday, Russia has registered 16,202 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 16,550 yesterday, taking the cumulative total to 1,563,976, the country's coronavirus response centre said.

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,670 new positive tests were registered (down from 4,312 yesterday). A total of 727 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 721 yesterday) and 505 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region (up from 496 yesterday). No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response centre reported a new record of 346 COVID-19 fatalities, up from 320 yesterday, raising the country's death toll to 26,935.





