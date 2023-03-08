Russian soldiers suffering from low morale, left to ‘die for nothing’ in Ukraine2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 05:50 AM IST
Several Russian soldiers are complaining that they are used as ‘cannon fodder’ and the command doesn’t care if they die.
Several videos have recently surfaced on social media showing complaints from Russian troops who were drafted for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. They claim they have not received adequate training and have been treated poorly. Many Russian soldiers are said to be suffering from low morale, especially after Putin announced a partial mobilisation in September. The mobilisation was widely regarded as botched, with many anecdotes of infirm and older recruits being called up in error and having to buy their own equipment.
