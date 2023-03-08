Several videos have recently surfaced on social media showing complaints from Russian troops who were drafted for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. They claim they have not received adequate training and have been treated poorly. Many Russian soldiers are said to be suffering from low morale, especially after Putin announced a partial mobilisation in September. The mobilisation was widely regarded as botched, with many anecdotes of infirm and older recruits being called up in error and having to buy their own equipment.

