’Russian spy’ beluga whale Hvaldimir found dead in Norway; sparks suspicion

The beluga whale, Hvaldimir, became famous for its suspected ties with Russia. Read to know more

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published1 Sep 2024, 10:10 AM IST
’Russian spy’ beluga whale Hvaldimir found dead in Norway; sparks suspicion

Norway: A beluga whale named ‘Hvaldimir’, which captured global attention in 2019, has been found dead, according to a report. The whale, which was 14-foot-long, and 2,700-pound in weight, gained fame after being spotted with a harness that appeared to be intended for a camera. This prompted netizens to nickname the whale as ‘Hvaldimir, the spy whale’.

According to a report by The New York Times, Hvaldimir got his name from what can be called a combination of the Norwegian word for whale, "hval," and the Russian name Vladimir. The spy whale's harness had the label "equipment" from St. Petersburg, sparking widespread speculation that the beluga whale might have been part of a Russian reconnaissance mission.

Also Read | Ukraine’s Zelenskiy presses U.S. to greenlight deeper strikes into Russia

The mystery was compounded by the lack of an official claim from Russia, leaving many to question whether the whale was a spy or simply an unfortunate creature caught in an unusual situation.

Hvaldimir was unusually comfortable around humans

Typically, belugas, which are found in the remote Arctic waters, tend to move in groups. On the contrary, Hvaldimir seemed unusually at ease with humans, suggesting he had likely been in captivity for a significant portion of his life, stated the report. Sebastian Strand, the founder of Marine Mind, a non-profit organization that took care of Hvaldimir, expressed his grief over the news.

Also Read | India vows to support ‘feasible’ solution to Russia-Ukraine war

"It's heartbreaking. He's touched thousands of people's hearts just here in Norway," said Strand, as quoted by The New York Times.

Last year, Norway had requested its citizens to avoid any type of contact with Hvaldimir who was seen in a fjord close to Oslo, the Norwegian capital, and the largest city in the country.

Also Read | Ukraine general’s plan surprised the Russians—and his own troops

"The white whale known as "Hvaldimir" now resides in the inner Oslofjord. This means that it has arrived in a very densely populated area, and the risk that the whale may be injured due to human contact has thus become significantly greater," read a statement by the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, reported NY.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld’Russian spy’ beluga whale Hvaldimir found dead in Norway; sparks suspicion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.000.00
      Chennai
      73,613.000.00
      Delhi
      73,181.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue