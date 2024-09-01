The beluga whale, Hvaldimir, became famous for its suspected ties with Russia. Read to know more

Norway: A beluga whale named 'Hvaldimir', which captured global attention in 2019, has been found dead, according to a report. The whale, which was 14-foot-long, and 2,700-pound in weight, gained fame after being spotted with a harness that appeared to be intended for a camera. This prompted netizens to nickname the whale as 'Hvaldimir, the spy whale'.

According to a report by The New York Times, Hvaldimir got his name from what can be called a combination of the Norwegian word for whale, "hval," and the Russian name Vladimir. The spy whale's harness had the label "equipment" from St. Petersburg, sparking widespread speculation that the beluga whale might have been part of a Russian reconnaissance mission.

The mystery was compounded by the lack of an official claim from Russia, leaving many to question whether the whale was a spy or simply an unfortunate creature caught in an unusual situation.

Hvaldimir was unusually comfortable around humans Typically, belugas, which are found in the remote Arctic waters, tend to move in groups. On the contrary, Hvaldimir seemed unusually at ease with humans, suggesting he had likely been in captivity for a significant portion of his life, stated the report. Sebastian Strand, the founder of Marine Mind, a non-profit organization that took care of Hvaldimir, expressed his grief over the news.

"It's heartbreaking. He's touched thousands of people's hearts just here in Norway," said Strand, as quoted by The New York Times.

Last year, Norway had requested its citizens to avoid any type of contact with Hvaldimir who was seen in a fjord close to Oslo, the Norwegian capital, and the largest city in the country.