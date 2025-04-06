Russian spy sensors found stalking UK’s nuclear submarine routes: Report

new investigation has revealed that Russian surveillance sensors have been discovered tracking the United Kingdom’s nuclear submarines—an alarming development that military officials consider a national security threat but had not disclosed to the public until now.

The spy sensors, some of which were found in waterways surrounding Britain, are suspected to have been planted by the Kremlin to monitor and potentially sabotage critical military infrastructure, including the UK’s fleet of four Vanguard-class submarines carrying nuclear missiles, The Sunday Times reported.

"A war raging in the Atlantic" “There should be no doubt, there is a war raging in the Atlantic,” a senior military source told the newspaper. “This is a game of cat and mouse that has continued since the ending of the Cold War, and is now heating up again. We are seeing phenomenal amounts of Russian activity.”

The discovery has deepened fears within the Royal Navy that these surveillance operations are part of President Vladimir Putin’s broader “greyzone” warfare strategy—clandestine activities meant to destabilise the West without triggering open conflict.

Suspicion falls on Russia Navy sources said the devices displayed "military precision," indicating they were placed as part of a coordinated Russian operation. Over the past 15 months, at least 11 internet cables in the Baltic Sea have been damaged. Defence officials believe this may have been caused by Russian ships dragging anchors along the seabed—often using old tankers from Putin’s shadow fleet that typically help skirt oil sanctions.

“You really need to keep the [engine] power on to drag, so it is a deliberate act,” a defence insider was quoted as saying.

“Taking it out of the Greyzone” Captain Simon Pressdee, a senior officer onboard the Royal Navy’s specialist surveillance vessel RFA Proteus, said the Navy’s role was not only to neutralise threats but also to expose those behind them.

“Our role is to both defeat any threats to the UK as well as take it out of the greyzone,” Pressdee said. “We do the latter by understanding who is involved and providing that evidence to avoid misunderstandings and make those who threaten the UK accountable for their actions.”

Atlantic bastion: UK's new defence strategy In response, the Navy has proposed a major programme called Atlantic Bastion—a new effort to deploy a fleet of air, surface, and sub-sea vehicles and sensors designed to patrol UK waters and the broader North Atlantic.

A fast-tracked version of this initiative, codenamed Project Cabot, aims to bring new capabilities online in partnership with private companies dependent on undersea infrastructure such as energy and communications providers.

Calls to reintroduce sea mines Privately, some naval officers have argued that the UK should consider reviving Cold War-era tactics, including sea mine deployment, to deter Russian undersea intrusions.

MoD: “We’re strengthening our response” In a statement, a Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said: “We are committed to enhancing the security of critical offshore infrastructure. Alongside our NATO and Joint Expeditionary Force allies, we are strengthening our response to ensure that Russian ships and aircraft cannot operate in secrecy near the UK or near NATO territory, harnessing new technologies like AI and coordinating patrols with our allies.”