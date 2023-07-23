Russian strike ‘severely damages’ historic Odesa cathedral, leaves one dead

Russian strike ‘severely damages’ historic Odesa cathedral, leaves one dead2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:44 PM IST
Russia defended their act of destroying the largest Orthodox Cathedrals in Odesa, a UNESCO designated World heritage Site, by saying ‘terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being devised in the cathedral’
Russia, in keeping up with their barrage of attacks paralysing southern Ukraine, on Sunday struck the historic Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa again. The attack left their historic cathedral in shambles and one person dead.
