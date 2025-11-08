Russian strikes cripple Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter; Centrenergo says all its plants are down

As the Ukraine-Russia war enters its fourth winter, Moscow on Friday escalated attacks on energy infrastructure in Kyiv, crippling the power grid and leaving thousands of people in darkness.

The attack on power plants and facilities has prompted power cuts in several regions, further risking heating outages ahead of the winter months.

"Russian strikes once again targeted people's everyday life. They deprived communities of power, water, and heating, destroyed critical infrastructure, and damaged railway networks," reported Reuters, quoting Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Restoration Minister Oleksiy Kuleba stated that the power outage has affected train services.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the focus was on the rapid restoration of heat and light, and efforts were underway to eliminate the consequences for the country.

Energy company Naftogaz said that the attack was the ninth massive attack on gas infrastructure since early October.

All power plants down, restoration work underway Ukraine's state-owned energy company Centrenergo stated that all thermal power plants (TPP) operated by the company, which had been restored after attacks in 2024, are down, reported Kyiv Independent.

In a statement on Facebook, Centrenergo said that after the night's strike, restoration work continues.

“An unprecedented number of missiles and countless drones — several per minute — targeted the same thermal power plants that we had restored after the devastating attack of 2024. For safety measures, we remained silent, but we did everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians had light and heat last winter, and made our way through hellish trials to successfully start the current heating season!”

Firefighters stand at an impact site after a Russian drone attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 8, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Further stating that repair crews are doing everything possible and necessary to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as possible, the company said, "We will do everything to restore the destroyed as soon as possible!”

“Currently, power generation is down to zero. Zero. We lost what we had been rebuilding around the clock. Completely! But we will continue to do what we do best, overcoming fatigue and the pain of loss — rebuilding, repairing, and implementing a new generation!”

Drones neutralized Meanwhile, Zelensky said that Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralised more than 400 drones over the night and some of the missiles were also shot down.

“Only a few systems in the world are capable of intercepting such missiles effectively – and to protect our entire territory, we need far more of these systems and the missiles for them.”

The Ukrainian President further stated that they are working with the United States to purchase additional Patriots, and we are very much counting on the support.