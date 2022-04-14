Two submarines from Russia’s Pacific Fleet conducted successful launches of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Sea of Japan at sea targets, according to Tass. Russian subs previously tested the missiles in December.

This test fire comes at a time of tension with Tokyo over its support for Ukraine.

The ministry announced two submarines off far eastern Russia, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Volkov, fired Kalibr cruise missiles from underwater at a target.

It posted video footage of the missiles rising out of the sea as the submarine crews simulated coming under missile attack.

Japan has joined tough Western sanctions on Moscow and welcomed several hundred Ukrainians fleeing the conflict as well as sending non-lethal military aid.

Last Friday, Tokyo announced fresh sanctions including a ban on Russian coal, a significant energy import, as well as the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats over "war crimes" in Ukraine.

Russia announced in March that due to Japan's response to the conflict, it was abandoning long-standing diplomatic efforts to reach a peace treaty formally ending World War II with Japan.

These have been hampered by a dispute over four islands that Russia controls, which Japan calls the Northern Territories.

In other news, Russia may rolling back more of the capital controls imposed to stabilize markets after its invasion, now into its 50th day. President Joe Biden announced $800 million in additional US military aid for Ukraine, and the European Union agreed to provide more cash for weapons.

The warship Moskva has suffered unspecified damage, Moscow said, while a Ukrainian official said the flagship vessel of Russia’s Black Sea fleet was hit by anti-ship missiles. Russia continues to reposition its forces for renewed attacks in the east and south of Ukraine, although the U.K. said the continued defence of Mariupol by Kyiv’s military is tying down significant numbers of Russian troops and equipment.