Russian takeover of Chernobyl was 'very dangerous': IAEA chief

On April 26, 1986, an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction destroyed the reactor in an accident that was initially covered up by the Soviet authorities.
Many hundreds died though the exact figure remains disputed.
Eventually, 3,50,000 people were evacuated from a 30-kilometre radius around the plant, an exclusion zone that remains uninhabited, apart from some elderly residents who returned despite an official ban.
The Chernobyl power station's three other reactors were successively closed, with the latest shutting off in 2000.
