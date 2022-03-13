A Russian tank reportedly killed a Ukrainian woman as she sought medicine for her sick mother. Valeriia Maksetska, 31, was shot dead while sitting in a car along with her mother and their driver outside Kyiv city, according to Samatha Power , US Agency for International Development Administrator.

Samantha shared the news on Twitter, "I’m enormously sad to share the death of Valeriia ‘Lera’ Maksetska—proud Ukrainian, beloved @USAID implementing partner & brilliant, compassionate leader on building social cohesion & fighting disinformation".

I'm enormously sad to share the death of Valeriia "Lera" Maksetska—proud Ukrainian, beloved @USAID implementing partner & brilliant, compassionate leader on building social cohesion & fighting disinformation.



She was killed by the Russian military just shy of her 32nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/ZoMJJN2CJW — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) March 9, 2022

Maketska, a trained medic, had initially made the difficult decision to stay behind in Kyiv after Russia started the war in Ukraine over two weeks ago. Power said the "brave" woman was forced to leave Ukraine's capital in search of medicine for her ailing mother Irina.

The mother-daughter and their driver, Yaroslov, were pulled over on their way to the border and waiting for a Russian convoy to pass by when a tank started firing.

“She only ventured out on that fateful day because her mother needed medicine. For those selfless acts, she paid the ultimate price," Jamey Butcher, CEO and President of Chemonics, a USAID partner where Maketska had worked said.

This is my staff member Valeriia (Lera) Maksetska 🇺🇦. She was killed in a village west of Kyiv while trying to get medication for her sick mother. pic.twitter.com/Zbm4prqFRv — Jamey Butcher (@jameybutcher) March 9, 2022

