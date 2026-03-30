Russian tanker reaches Cuba months after Donald Trump cut fuel supplies; has US stance changed?

Weeks after the US cut off Cuba's energy supplies, the Kremlin welcomed the delivery of a Russian-flagged oil tanker to Havana on Monday (local time), CNBC reported.
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the topic of delivering Russian crude products was raised in advance during contacts with the United States, RIA Novosti reported. He said that Moscow considered it its duty to help Cuba, adding that Havana needed petroleum products amid a de facto US oil blockade.
The development comes a day after US President Donald Trump said that Washington will permit a Russian-flagged tanker, as the island is grappling with an energy crisis, a move that would break his administration's blockade.
According to CNBC, a Russian oil tanker carrying a humanitarian shipment of over 100,000 tonnes of crude oil reportedly reached Cuba earlier today. However, the sanctioned vessel, Anatoly Kolodkin, was reportedly waiting to unload shortly after Trump said he had “no problem” with a Russian crude tanker delivering fuel to Cuba.
The shipment of 100,000 tonnes of crude oil is being seen as a lifeline for the Caribbean nation, which is facing one of its biggest tests since the collapse of the Soviet Union amid the deepening energy crisis.
Cuba was heavily dependent on Venezuela for its oil supplies, which were effectively cut off earlier this year after the US launched an extraordinary military operation to capture its President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in the US since then.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump, on 29 March, said, “If a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem with that, whether it’s Russia or not.”
Trump now seems to be softening his stance on Cuba, months after he threatened to impose tariffs on any country that would help Cuba by sending crude, compelling the likes of Mexico to halt all its shipments to the island nation. The Kremlin previously dismissed Trump's tariff threats, highlighting that Washington and Moscow don't have much trade now.
However, he added, "Cuba is finished, they have a bad regime, and they have very bad and corrupt leadership, and whether or not they get a boat of oil, it’s not going to matter." Speaking to reporters, he added, “I prefer letting it in, whether it’s Russia or anybody else, because the people need heat and cooling and all of the other things that you need.”
Last week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said the Caribbean nation has not received any oil shipment in the past three months.
As fuel shortages persist, the country is seeking to sharply increase its solar power generation while continuing talks with the US.
The island nation with a population of over 10 million has faced a series of power blackouts in the past few weeks, with the United Nations (UN) warning that the country's hospitals have been struggling to maintain emergency and intensive care services.
Earlier on 21 March, the island nation suffered its second island-wide power blackout, which left the entire population without electricity, Reuters reported. The power grid collapsed in a week after a US oil blockade, which has dealt a major blow to the country's already struggling energy infrastructure.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.