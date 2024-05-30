Russian think tank proposes 'demonstrative' nuclear blast to deter Western support for Ukraine
A senior member of a prominent Russian think tank has suggested that Moscow consider a "demonstrative" nuclear explosion to intimidate the West and deter them from allowing Ukraine to use its weapons against targets inside Russia, Reuters reported on Thursday, May 30.