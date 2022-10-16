Russian troops in Belarus spark fears of new front for Ukraine

He has suggested that Ukraine is trying to draw Belarus into the conflict, accusing Kyiv of plotting an attack like the explosions that hit the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia blamed on Ukraine. The Belarusian leader has also blamed the West for pushing Kyiv toward a war with Belarus, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Mr. Lukashenko is trying to create a pretext to launch an attack on his country. Mr. Zelensky recently urged the Group of Seven wealthy nations to provide additional air-defense systems.