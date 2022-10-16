Russian troops in Belarus spark fears of new front for Ukraine
- Belarus’s president has so far resisted being pulled directly into the war, but pressure from Moscow appears to be increasing
An influx of Russian troops and a surge in military activity in Belarus is stirring unease that its autocratic leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, could take a more direct role in Moscow’s faltering war in Ukraine.
On Sunday, Belarus’s Defense Ministry announced that the aviation component of a fresh Russian troop deployment had begun to arrive in the country, the day after ground forces started moving in. The new contingents came less than a week after Mr. Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to position a joint group of forces near the border with Ukraine to counter what the Belarusian leader described as a growing threat to his nation from Kyiv and the West.
Mr. Lukashenko previously allowed Moscow to use Belarus as a staging ground for the Ukraine invasion. Tens of thousands of Russian troops were stationed there and Russian warplanes took off from Belarusian bases.
Mr. Lukashenko’s public comments have become more combative in recent days, too.
He has suggested that Ukraine is trying to draw Belarus into the conflict, accusing Kyiv of plotting an attack like the explosions that hit the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia blamed on Ukraine. The Belarusian leader has also blamed the West for pushing Kyiv toward a war with Belarus, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Mr. Lukashenko is trying to create a pretext to launch an attack on his country. Mr. Zelensky recently urged the Group of Seven wealthy nations to provide additional air-defense systems.
But analysts say that taking a more direct part in the war would be fraught with jeopardy for Mr. Lukashenko, despite his bellicose remarks, and that he will likely resist being drawn in further. Belarus’s economy is fragile and his administration’s footing is tenuous at best, they say.
“Lukashenko would be acting against the overwhelming majority of the public," where opinion polls show little appetite for joining the conflict, said Artyom Shraibman, a Belarusian political analyst, now based in Warsaw. “It is very politically risky for him."
Hundreds of volunteers from Belarus have joined a dedicated Belarusian battalion to fight with Ukrainian forces since the start of the war, convinced that the path to political freedom in Belarus comes through first defeating the Russian army in Ukraine.
In an interview with NBC on Friday, Mr. Lukashenko said Belarus’s role in Moscow’s military campaign was limited but his country supports Russia “in every possible way."
“Our support lies in the fact that our Western borders with Poland and Lithuania were not violated, so Russian troops were not stabbed in the back via Belarus," he said.
Belarusian defense officials, who released images of Russian troops being greeted by women in traditional dress and with the customary welcome of bread and salt, reiterated Saturday that the mission of the joint forces was solely defensive and with the purpose of protecting Belarus’s border. They also referred to Belarus’s economic union with Russia, known as the Union State.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense didn’t respond to a request to confirm the deployment of Russian troops, their numbers and the nature of their assignment. Mr. Lukashenko told Russian reporters Friday at a summit in Kazakhstan that Belarus’s 70,000-strong army would constitute the base of the joint force and that there wouldn’t be any need “to ask for 10,000 to 15,000 people from Russia," he said. Some Western analysts have questioned the number of Belarusian troops that Mr. Lukashenko says are available.
Valeriy Revenko, head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s international military cooperation department, wrote on Twitter on Sunday that a little under 9,000 Russian troops would be part of the regional grouping of forces and that their relocation would take several days.
Belarus is being pulled further into the conflict partly because of how the Kremlin helped buttress Mr. Lukashenko’s presidency as he faced a wave of mass protests in 2020.
The demonstrations erupted after opposition leaders accused Mr. Lukashenko of manipulating a presidential election. Western countries also questioned the credibility of the vote and condemned the subsequent clampdown on dissent.
Analysts said Mr. Lukashenko owes Mr. Putin for providing financial and military support at the height of the upheaval in the country. And last November Russia deployed strategic bombers in Belarus’s airspace in a show of support for Minsk amid escalating tensions between Belarus and Poland over a surge of migrants at their shared border and the positioning of several thousand Polish troops on the European Union’s eastern flank.
Now the Russian leader might be wanting to call in the favor, the analysts said.
If Belarus were to be pulled directly into the conflict, it likely wouldn’t fundamentally change the course of the war, according to assessments by military analysts. Belarus’s army is poorly equipped and isn’t combat-ready having never fought a battle in its 31 years of independence from the old Soviet Union, they said.
But having to wage war on another front could stretch Ukraine’s manpower and resources. Belarusian military facilities would also become legitimate targets for long-range missiles, and gains made against Russia in the south and east of Ukraine could be slowed as attention is deflected north, the analysts said.
It could also have regional implications beyond the current repercussions, analysts said. Belarus shares borders with North Atlantic Treaty Organization members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, and Minsk has accused the European capitals of provoking tension in the region in their support for Ukraine.
If Mr. Lukashenko opts to join the war, “Western neighbors of Belarus will be forced to militarily step up their presence of NATO and U.S. forces on their soil," said Mr. Shraibman.
NATO hasn’t directly commented on the prospects of Belarus directly entering the war, but the alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, has said that the allies agree that Minsk must “stop acting as an accomplice to Putin’s invasion."
