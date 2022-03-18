Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russian TV cuts Putin mid-speech

Russian TV cuts Putin mid-speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the concert marking the eighth anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 18.
1 min read . 08:13 PM IST AFP

  • As the Russian leader was addressing crowds, state television switched to showing a clip of patriotic music from earlier in the event

Russian state television cut President Vladimir Putin's speech mid-sentence as he was addressing tens of thousands of supporters at Moscow's main football stadium on Friday.

As the Russian leader was addressing crowds, state television switched to showing a clip of patriotic music from earlier in the event.

Putin was cut mid-sentence as he was saying: "It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military..."

Russian state television is tightly controlled and such interruptions are highly unusual.

The Kremlin later said that the broadcast was "interrupted due to technical problems on the server".

Around 10 minutes later, state television replayed Putin's speech from the start to finish before he walked off stage.

Putin was speaking at an event in support of the Russian army in Ukraine and to mark the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

