Indian students are safe, the Indian Embassy in Moscow informed on Monday after at least 8 people died and 28 people were hurt as a gunman opened fire at a university in Russia. The embassy also notified that it is in touch with the local authorities and representatives of Indian students.

The incident occurred at the Perm State University on Monday. The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.

During the attack, students and staff at Perm State University locked themselves in rooms, and video posted on Russian news sites showed some students jumping out of second-story windows.

In some footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus sidewalk cradling a long-barreled weapon. Russia's Investigative Committee said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon. That could indicate he used a shotgun.

Following the incident, the Indian Embassy in Russia in a tweet said, Shocked at horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia; our deep condolences for loss of life and best wishes for early recovery of those injured.

It added, Embassy is in touch with local authorities and representatives of Indian students. All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe.

The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting. The school is in the city of Perm, which is about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow with a population of about 1 million.

The Investigative Committee said 28 people were injured, some of them hospitalised, but did not give details. The Health Ministry said 19 of them were shot; it was not clear how the others were injured.

In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers, with a registered weapon.

