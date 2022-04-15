This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
06:07 AM IST
Russian forces have pulled back from some northern parts of Ukraine after suffering heavy losses and failing to take the capital Kyiv
Russia's incursion, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands
A Russian cruiser sank on Thursday night in the Black Sea and Ukraine claimed it was caused by a missile strike. The Moskva warship sank after an explosion and fire as it was being towed back to the port. Ukraine has taken the responsibility and said it hit the warship with a Ukraine-made Neptune anti-ship missile.
Russia, which has not acknowledged an attack, said the incident is under investigation.
"While the cruiser 'Moskva' was being towed to the destination port, the ship lost stability due to damage to the hull from the fire," the defence ministry said.
"In the stormy sea conditions, the ship sank," it said.
The incident came as Russia's navy continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea on Thursday. The residents of Odesa and Mariupol, on the adjacent Azov Sea, have been bracing for a new Russian attack.
Russian forces have pulled back from some northern parts of Ukraine after suffering heavy losses and failing to take the capital Kyiv. Ukraine and its Western allies say Moscow is redeploying for a new offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
Russia said on Wednesday more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines from one of the units still holding out in Mariupol had surrendered. If taken, Mariupol would be the first major city to fall to Russian forces since they invaded, allowing Moscow to reinforce a land corridor between separatist-held eastern Donbas areas and the Crimea region it seized and annexed in 2014.
Ukraine said thousands of people were believed to have been killed in Mariupol, where efforts were underway to evacuate civilians. On Thursday, Russia's defence ministry said 815 people had been evacuated from the city over the past 24 hours. Ukraine said that figure was 289.
Russia said Ukraine had carried out a helicopter attack on the Russian Bryansk region, the latest of several cross-border attacks that Moscow has said may trigger a retaliatory strike on Kyiv.
Russia's incursion, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands. US President Joe Biden said he’s considering sending a senior official to visit Ukraine amid the war.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the war in Ukraine could derail the global economic recovery from the pandemic, as fuel and food costs soar in what IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva called “a crisis on top of a crisis."
