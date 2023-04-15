Russia-North Korea deal 'food for weapons' raises geopolitical concerns

Russia-North Korea deal 'food for weapons' raises geopolitical concerns3 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:39 PM IST
- The Russians find themselves in a situation where they are compelled to seek assistance from North Korea to replenish their diminishing ammunition supplies, which is not surprising.
Information has come to light regarding an arrangement between the Russian Federation and North Korea, also known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), involving the exchange of food supplies for weapons.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×