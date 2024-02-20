Russia-North Korea ties: Vladimir Putin gifts ‘luxury car’ to Kim Jong Un
Russia has conveyed information about gifting the vehicle to North Korean leader's sister Kim Yo-jong. The gift demonstrates a ‘clear demonstration’ of the special personal relations between the two leaders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted a Russian-made car to North Korean leader Kim Kim Jong Un, showcasing the special bond between the two leaders, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing state media.
