Russians intensify assault on Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces try to dig in

"Generally we see clearly a pattern, I think, in terms of the number, scale and breadth of attacks against the power grids of Ukraine and we need to look at why that's taking place; are they legitimate targets or not?" Khan said to reporters in the town of Vyshhorod just north of the capital Kyiv. FOREIGN MINISTERS MEET Elsewhere, foreign ministers from around the world will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday in the shadow of Russia's war in Ukraine and spiralling U.S.-China tensions.