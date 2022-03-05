Russians race to buy imported goods as retail giants shut ops over Ukraine

Swedish home-furnishing giant IKEA had paused all Ikea-brand retail operations in Russia, export and import in and out of Russia and Belarus, and deliveries from sub-suppliers. For the 15,000 employees affected, it said it was seeking to provide “income stability" for the short term. Another clothing retailer from Sweden H&M (Hennes & Mauritz) has temporarily paused sales in Russia, where the retailer has 155 stores. According to its 2020 year-end report, Russia is the company’s seventh-largest market.