Russians turn 'Atmanirbhar' to offset sanctions
Soaring prices have called for Russians to turn ‘Atmanirbhar’ for their agricultural produce. Sanctions have rekindled Soviet-era efforts for people to grow their own food
Every weekend, Kseniya Abramova and her mother pile her fluffy white Samoyed and six cats into their car for the five–hour drive from St. Petersburg to work in their garden, where they hope to grow enough fruit, vegetables and nuts to last the year.
Like many Russians, Ms. Abramova is trying to protect against high inflation and potential food-supply disruptions related to sanctions imposed after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. “Everything is ridiculously expensive. It’s a catastrophe. So we are plowing away in the garden from dawn till dusk," Ms. Abramova said.
Spending the summer in a dacha in the lush countryside is a ritual for Russian families. This year, more people are gardening to offset the soaring cost of food. Food prices were up 19.1% in June compared with the same month in 2021, while prices for some products such as sugar, up 48% compared with a year earlier, and pasta, up 28% in the same period, have risen far more.
“Russian citizens, and especially those of the older generation, have lived through a long succession of various upheavals and take a certain pride in being able to navigate hardship, resorting to their own resources," said Olga Shevchenko, a sociologist at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., and author of the book “Crisis and the Everyday in Postsocialist Moscow."
“People retreat into a kind of self-protective cocoon of their private efforts at survival," Ms. Shevchenko said. If that is what is happening again today, that contrasts with “the muscular patriotism the regime is seeking to portray to observers both inside and outside of the country."
Close to half of Russians own a country house or a garden plot, according to a survey done this year by the Russian Center for Public Opinion and Market Research. About 39% of those surveyed said they planned to spend their summer vacation at a country home or garden plot, up 5% from last year. Most said they use their land to grow food.
Ms. Abramova, a 43-year-old photographer, says her income dropped by half this year. She and her mother have been working on her family’s 2½-acre plot in a remote area near Pskov not far from Russia’s border with Estonia.
In the spring, she invested in a ventilation and irrigation system for her greenhouses and sprayed pesticides in her orchard to protect her cherry, apple, plum and pear trees. Her pride is a 40-tree nut orchard. The women have already made pickles and strawberry jam from this season’s harvest. They will make vodka infusions when the currants and sour cherries ripen.
She doesn’t love the hard work but says the garden helps her cope with the growing stress in the rest of her life. “The plants grow, and they don’t care what else is happening in the world," Ms. Abramova said.
In Soviet times, the government allocated garden plots and summer houses called dachas to city dwellers. With the state economy failing to produce enough fruits and vegetables, the government encouraged people to plant gardens, said Jane Zavisca, associate professor of sociology at the University of Arizona.
“It was never just about being economically self-sufficient, it was about a sense of control and safety," Ms. Zavisca says.
Government officials have been encouraging gardening and farming. President Vladimir Putin signed a law recently that eases administrative rules related to community farms and allows the keeping of chickens and rabbits for personal use in garden plots. This spring, the deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vladislav Davankov, proposed to extend the country’s May holidays to give people more time to plant. The measure wasn’t taken up by the parliament. One auto factory did give farmland to furloughed workers to plant potatoes.
Aleksey Strakhov, 39, cleared a dumping ground behind his garage of old metal parts, plowed the earth and added manure to plant potatoes. The factory worker in the town of Vyksa, in the Nizhny Novgorod region in central Russia, expects the patch to yield about half of what his family of five will need for the winter. “We planted more potatoes this year because prices jumped," he said.
Svetlana Nizamutdinova, a 52-year-old wallpaper saleswoman in Ufa, Russia, bought 70 chicks this year, more than last year,hoping to sell some to cover the cost of keeping broilers while cutting her food bills.
She and her husband butchered the last few of this season’s flock this month, and sold or gave away about half of them. The rest are in the freezer, and Ms. Nizamutdinova will use them to make chicken soup and sausages, as well as chicken and potato pies. She expects the meat to last through next season.
She sells wallpaper on commission, and more of her customers said they were saving rather than spending on decorating. Ms. Nizamutdinova’s family used to take annual trips to Turkey or Thailand but are staying home this year.
“We are waiting for positive developments. There are always ups and downs in life. And the same in sales," she said.
Yana Oparina’s mother-in-law bought a summer house near the Finnish border because travel has become more complicated and costly. Ms. Oparina started potatoes, carrots and radishes. She had to visit three busy plant nurseries to find the type of honeysuckle she wanted.
The family used to visit Finland, but now that the country is joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, living so close to a member of the military alliance is concerning. “Politics crept into all aspects of life, from rising prices to worries about the border," Ms. Oparina said. “But we try to shoo away those thoughts and enjoy our garden and the woods nearby," she added. She plans to gather mushrooms near the property this year and learn to fish.
