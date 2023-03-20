‘Russians will support you in 2024 polls’, Xi tells Putin during Moscow meet7 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Putin, who came to power on the last day of 1999 when Boris Yeltsin resigned, is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.
China's President Xi Jinping met with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday. During the meet Jinping told Putin that Russians would bring the leader back in power during the 2024 election, according to Reuters report.
