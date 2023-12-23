Russia's anti-war candidate Yekaterina Duntsova debarred from contesting election against Vladimir Putin: Here's why
Yekaterina Duntsova's debarment from elections confirmed the expectations of international observers who claimed that Russian authorities will not allow any serious contenders against Vladimir Putin
Anti-war Russian politician Yekaterina Duntsova, who announced that she would go against President Vladimir Putin in the Presidential Elections next year was debarred from contesting the elections on Saturday. As per NEXTA, the Russian election authority has refused to allow Yekaterina Duntsova to collect signatures for the presidential election as they cited several mistakes in Duntsova's documents.