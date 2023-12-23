Anti-war Russian politician Yekaterina Duntsova, who announced that she would go against President Vladimir Putin in the Presidential Elections next year was debarred from contesting the elections on Saturday. As per NEXTA, the Russian election authority has refused to allow Yekaterina Duntsova to collect signatures for the presidential election as they cited several mistakes in Duntsova's documents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A total of 100 mistakes were made. In addition, the notary made mistakes when certifying the documents, and the protocol was made after the meeting itself," the report quotes the commission as saying.

As per the rules in Russia, Yekaterina Duntsova needed to obtain 300,000 signatures from across Russia in support of her candidacy by 31 January. The decision of the Central Electoral Commission of Russia confirmed the expectations of international observers who claimed that Russian authorities will not allow any serious contenders against Vladimir Putin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Why are we talking about permission….?’ Earlier, when a reporter asked Yekaterina Duntsova if she thinks that Russian authorities will allow her to contest the elections, she asserted her right to fight the elections as she has all the necessary qualities. "Why are we talking about permission if this is my right according to the law and I have that possibility and have the necessary qualities to put myself forward?" Yekaterina Duntsova said.

"We are just moving according to the formula prescribed by federal law, and for that, we don't need anyone's permission," she added.

End to the conflict in Ukraine No matter how far-fetched it seems, the announcement by Yekaterina Duntsova surely raised the hopes in the section of liberal Russians, who are against the Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yekaterina Duntsova had categorically stated that she wants to end the war in Ukraine and release all political prisoners including Alexei Navalny. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yekaterina Duntsova was attempting to challenge Vladimir Putin, who has maintained his power in Russia since 1999. Putin held the position of president or prime minister and is currently vying for an additional six-year term. With Navalny enduring cumulative prison sentences exceeding 30 years and other prominent critics of the Kremlin either incarcerated or residing abroad due to the threat of arrest, there lacks a recognized opposition figure to contest the incumbent's leadership.

