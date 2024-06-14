Russia’s devastating attacks on Ukraine’s grid spark fears of brutal winter
Jane Lytvynenko , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 14 Jun 2024, 01:17 PM IST
SummaryKyiv is battling to keep the lights on as Moscow’s attacks on its energy infrastructure, including power plants, seek to sap Ukrainians’ will to resist.
KYIV, Ukraine—Ukraine is imposing blackouts, launching hasty repairs and hunting for spare parts after a Russian bombing campaign targeting power infrastructure in recent months slashed the country’s electricity production by half.
