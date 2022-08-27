Russia’s dwindling manpower in Ukraine spurs recruitment drive8 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 05:35 PM IST
Ads urge Russians to sign up for military service as authorities turn to prisoners and mercenaries to grow ranks
Ads urge Russians to sign up for military service as authorities turn to prisoners and mercenaries to grow ranks
The Kremlin has embarked on a nationwide drive to recruit new military personnel as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to regain the offensive in Ukraine and replenish some of the estimated thousands of soldiers lost in Russia’s war effort.