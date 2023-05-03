Russia's ex-leader Dmitry Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the "physical elimination" of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.
"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal," said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow's Ukraine offensive.
