Russia's ex-leader Dmitry Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia's ex-leader Dmitry Medvedev calls for 'elimination' of Volodymyr Zelensky

1 min read . 10:21 PM IST AFP
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev

After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal,' said Medvedev

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday called for the "physical elimination" of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal," said Medvedev, who has been increasingly hawkish since Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

