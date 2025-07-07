Russia's ex-transport minister Roman Starovoit found dead in car with gun shot injuries after being sacked by Putin

Russia's ex-transport minister Roman Starovoyt was found dead with a gunshot wound in his car hours after he was sacked by President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

As per Russian news agencies, Starovoyt shot himself in a Moscow suburb, on Monday, July 7 after he came to know about the dismissal.

Russia's Investigative Committee said his body was found in his car.

Why was Roman Starovoyt fired? Although a presidential decree issued earlier on Monday did not specify why Roman Starovoit was sacked after around a year in the job, analysts speculated that Putin's move might have been linked to an ongoing corruption probe in the Kursk region, which the ex-transport minister previously governed, reported Reuters.

A source from the transport industry, who did not wish to be named, told Reuters that Starovoit's position had been in question for months due to questions about the same corruption scandal, which centred on funds earmarked for fortifying Russia's border with Ukraine in the Kursk region.

Advertisement

Ex-minister was acting governor for five years Roman Starovoyt was appointed as Russia's transport minister in May 2024.

The deceased minister had previously served nearly five years as acting governor of the Kursk region, mentioned a report by Politico.

Who replaced the ex-minister? Starovoit was replaced with Deputy Transportation Minister Andrei Nikitin, who will now serve as Russia's acting transportation minister.