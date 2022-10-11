Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list

Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list

Meta stock, which was already trading down to start the day, fell further on the news, down 3.7% from Wednesday’s close
1 min read . 06:15 PM ISTReuters

Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of terrorists and extremists, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March. In court, Meta's lawyer at the time said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

