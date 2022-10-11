Home / News / World / Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list
Russia's financial monitoring agency adds Meta to 'extremists' list
Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of terrorists and extremists, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.
A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March. In court, Meta's lawyer at the time said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia.
