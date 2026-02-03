Russia's first comment after Trump's claim on India-US trade deal - 'We haven't heard any statements from New Delhi'

Reacting to the India–US trade deal, in which Donald Trump claimed that India has agreed to several measures, including stopping the purchase of Russian oil, the Kremlin said it had not received any confirmation from India. “So far, we haven’t heard any statements from New Delhi on this matter,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told news agency AFP.

Peskov said Russia highly valued its relationship with India and intended to further develop the strategic partnership.

"We respect bilateral US-Indian relations. But we attach no less importance to the development of an advanced strategic partnership between Russia and India. This is the most important thing for us, and we intend to further develop our bilateral relations with Delhi," he said.

Washington on Monday brought months of tariff negotiations to an end, claiming that under the US–India trade deal, tariffs on Indian goods would be slashed to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, while also asserting that New Delhi would halt the purchase of Russian oil and increase imports of American goods.

‘Wonderful news on tariff reduction’ In response, PM Modi hailed the deal as “wonderful” news on tariff reduction; however, there was no mention of Russian oil or the US claim that India would eliminate its levies on American goods.

He went on to say that when “two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

PM Modi also lauded Trump’s leadership as “vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity,” adding that he looked forward to working closely with him to elevate the partnership to “unprecedented heights.”

Soon after, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on X that India and the US had finalised a trade agreement, describing it as a “win-win deal” that would benefit the citizens and industries of both nations.

The development comes nearly a year after New Delhi and Washington formally initiated trade negotiations during Modi’s visit to the US in February last year. Since then, six official negotiating rounds have taken place, along with several informal discussions. In December 2025, India also hosted a delegation headed by the deputy US trade representative.

Ahead of the announcement, bilateral trade relations had faced headwinds following the US decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive levy tied to purchases of Russian oil. Tensions were further exacerbated by differences over immigration policies, India’s defence and energy engagement with Russia, and Trump’s earlier assertions about mediating an India–Pakistan ceasefire.

