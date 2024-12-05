A report released by Yale’s School of Public Health, first shared with Reuters, reveals a disturbing Russian-led program that forcibly took Ukrainian children from occupied territories, stripped them of their Ukrainian identity, and placed them with Russian families. The research, supported by the US State Department, identifies 314 Ukrainian children as part of a systematic effort to "Russify" them in the early months of the war in Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The findings, published on Tuesday (December 3), provide a detailed account of the alleged deportation program, including links to high-ranking Russian officials and military resources. Lead researcher Nathaniel Raymond, Executive Director of Yale's Humanitarian Research Lab, stated, the Reuters report said, that the evidence could further support charges of "forcible transfer" against Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially expanding the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into Russia’s war crimes.

The research is based on data gathered from three Russian government adoption databases over 20 months. The study tracks the logistics and funding behind the operation, confirming the identities of the 314 children who were taken to Russia. According to Raymond, this program was part of a broader, Kremlin-funded initiative aimed at making Ukrainian children citizens of Russia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report outlines that Russian presidential aircraft, under Putin’s office, were used to transport the children from occupied Ukrainian territories, including Donetsk and Luhansk, to Russia. The children were relocated using military transport planes, with at least two groups flown by aircraft under the control of the Presidential Property Management Department in 2022.

The research highlights the "patriotic re-education" of the children, who were subjected to pro-Russian propaganda at the facilities where they were placed. Yale’s report claims that these efforts were a key component of the Kremlin’s broader strategy to assimilate Ukrainian children into Russian society.

In reaction to the report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed outrage, reaffirming Ukraine’s commitment to bringing the children back home and holding those responsible for the crimes accountable. Ukraine’s prosecutor general echoed this sentiment, asserting that Yale’s findings align with their own investigations into the systemic nature of the program. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US State Department has supported the report as part of its ongoing efforts to document potential violations of international law by Russia and its allies in the Ukraine conflict. The findings also add weight to the ongoing investigations into Russia’s war crimes.

In response to the allegations, Russia has denied the charges, with child rights’ commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova claiming that the actions were conducted for humanitarian reasons, with the consent of the children’s families. The Kremlin has dismissed the ICC’s arrest warrants, stating that they are politically motivated, as Russia does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction.