Russia's foreign minister says open to Putin meeting Biden at G20
2 min read.05:24 PM ISTAgencies
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow will not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow will not turn down a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at the forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.
Speaking on state television, Lavrov said Russia was willing to listen to any suggestions regarding peace talks, However, he could not say in advance what this process will lead to.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the United States had long been involved in the war in Ukraine.
"It seems to me that the Americans have been participating de facto in this war for a long time," Lavrov told Russian state television. "This war is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons."
Lavrov said that officials including White House national security spokesman John Kirby had said the United States was open to talks but that Russia had refused.
"This is a lie," Lavrov said. "We have not received any serious offers to make contact."
Lavrov said in an interview with state television that Russia was willing to talk to the United States or Turkey about ways to end the eight-month-old war.
"We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings. If there is a proposal, then we will consider it," Lavrov said.
After a string of crushing defeats since the beginning of September that have shifted the momentum of the conflict in favor of Ukraine, Russia's Foreign minister emphasis on Russia's receptiveness to talks came.
He stated that during their respective trips to Kazakhstan this week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would have the opportunity to make suggestions to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Lavrov mentioned that Russia and Ukraine's direct talks had ended at the end of March. Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the president of Ukraine, has said that he won't talk to Putin because Russia said last month that it had annexed four areas of Ukraine that it partly occupies.
