Russia’s foreign minister says THIS is why ‘US was arming Ukrainian regime’
- Lavrov had arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20FMM) on Thursday
Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said, “This invasion (of Ukraine as per the West) reflects the reaction to the war the West was preparing for many years and that is why it was arming the Ukrainian regime", hinting at the supply of weapons by the West to the East European country.
